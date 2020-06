You’ll Never Guess What Hobby AnnaSophia Robb Picked Up In Self Isolation | Bustle

AnnaSophia Robb deserves a gold star for the best self-isolation hobbies picked up by any celeb to date.

I mean, Jake Gyllenhaal is baking sourdough and all, but so is your cousin Trevor.

Bustle chatted with Robb to learn how the Little Fires Everywhere star is keeping busy these days.

Spoiler: a Dutch oven, a llama, and meditation were all involved.