The Harried Housewife: Cinnamon Spiced Pound Cake
This week's recipe is for cinnamon-spiced pound cake for the summer.
She's baking up some cinnamon spiced pound cake cinnamon spiced pound cake 1/3 cup packed brown sugar 1/4 cup all-purposeflour , melted 1 (16-ounce) package pound cake mix, plus ingredients to prepare it preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9x5- inch loaf pan with shortening; dust with flour.

In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon.

Add melted butter; stir until combined.

Prepare cake mix according to package directions.

Transfer 3/4 of the batter to prepared pan.

Sprinkle cinnamon mixture over batter in pan; cover with the remaining batter.

Using a butter knife, swirl through the batter.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes.

Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

Cool completely.

Makes 12 servings.

