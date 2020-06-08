The Harried Housewife: Cinnamon Spiced Pound Cake

|
She's baking up some cinnamon spiced pound cake cinnamon spiced pound cake 1/3 cup packed brown sugar 1/4 cup all-purposeflour , melted 1 (16-ounce) package pound cake mix, plus ingredients to prepare it preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease a 9x5- inch loaf pan with shortening; dust with flour.
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon.
Add melted butter; stir until combined.
Prepare cake mix according to package directions.
Transfer 3/4 of the batter to prepared pan.
Sprinkle cinnamon mixture over batter in pan; cover with the remaining batter.
Using a butter knife, swirl through the batter.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes.
Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.
Cool completely.
Makes 12 servings.
Right now..
It is x:xx.
Still
|
|
Tweets about this