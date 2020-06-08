The Harried Housewife: Cinnamon Spiced Pound Cake Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 days ago This week's recipe is for cinnamon-spiced pound cake for the summer. 0

cinnamon spiced pound cake 1/3 cup packed brown sugar 1/4 cup all-purposeflour , melted 1 (16-ounce) package pound cake mix, plus ingredients to prepare it preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x5- inch loaf pan with shortening; dust with flour. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Add melted butter; stir until combined. Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Transfer 3/4 of the batter to prepared pan. Sprinkle cinnamon mixture over batter in pan; cover with the remaining batter. Using a butter knife, swirl through the batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Cool completely. Makes 12 servings.







