Fire Crews Get A Handle On Elysian Park Brush Fire
Monday's fire is burning not far from where another blaze erupted during the weekend.
Chris Holmstrom reports.
Crews Stop Fast-Spreading Brush Fire In CastaicCrews were getting a handle on a brush fire that erupted in Castaic early Friday morning, propelled by strong winds. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Fast-Spreading Brush Fire Threatens Structures In CastaicCrews were getting a handle on a brush fire that erupted in Castaic early Friday morning, propelled by strong winds. Kara Finnstrom reports.
BREAKING NEWS: Crews battling brush firesA brush fire broke out at Castaic, California near the highway. The fire has grown to at least 20 acres, and there are no evacuations as of now.