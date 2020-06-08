Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire Crews Get A Handle On Elysian Park Brush Fire

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Fire Crews Get A Handle On Elysian Park Brush Fire

Fire Crews Get A Handle On Elysian Park Brush Fire

Monday's fire is burning not far from where another blaze erupted during the weekend.

Chris Holmstrom reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Crews Stop Fast-Spreading Brush Fire In Castaic [Video]

Crews Stop Fast-Spreading Brush Fire In Castaic

Crews were getting a handle on a brush fire that erupted in Castaic early Friday morning, propelled by strong winds. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:08Published
Fast-Spreading Brush Fire Threatens Structures In Castaic [Video]

Fast-Spreading Brush Fire Threatens Structures In Castaic

Crews were getting a handle on a brush fire that erupted in Castaic early Friday morning, propelled by strong winds. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:42Published
BREAKING NEWS: Crews battling brush fires [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Crews battling brush fires

A brush fire broke out at Castaic, California near the highway. The fire has grown to at least 20 acres, and there are no evacuations as of now.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published