Thousands Continue Peaceful Protests In New York City

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York


Thousands Continue Peaceful Protests In New York City

Another day of protests in New York City.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports from Washington Square Park.

The Latest: Peaceful protests continue in New York City

Peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd have continued in New York City with thousands of...
Newsday


Police cars burn, windows shatter as protests roil New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Street protests spiraled into New York City’s worst day of unrest in decades...
Seattle Times

New York City curfew lifts early following peaceful protests

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is lifting its curfew spurred by protests against police brutality...
Seattle Times




polysentry

Polysentry #PortlandProtest marchers number in the thousands, with peaceful demonstrations blocking I-84 while isolated protes… https://t.co/FcBz36EaZV 19 minutes ago

mudcaulks

david r. Good Monday Evening My Friends; an Absolutely beautiful day in Hudson Valley on reopening in NYC and phase 2 here.… https://t.co/I3snYobY8a 4 hours ago

klonokid

Massah D Thousands of Guard Troops Pull Out of DC as Peaceful Protests Continue | https://t.co/Cplf24EuWz https://t.co/r3THij2nRu 11 hours ago

3ofakind

Pedro Fiallo RT @Militarydotcom: Thousands of Guard Troops Pull Out of DC as Peaceful Protests Continue https://t.co/Ev571X7DKS 13 hours ago

AtlNewsNow

Atlanta News Protests peaceful in second day since Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms rescinds curfew https://t.co/6F1IG8H64m 15 hours ago

KEITHD13

keith delaney RT @mog7546: #Trump DEFEATED, pulling back #NationalGuard and cities cancel curfews, as peaceful protests continue A day after thousands o… 16 hours ago

segamihcfund

SEGAMI THOUSANDS: Of Guard Troops Pull Out of DC as Peaceful Protests Continue https://t.co/ZVldj9KqK7 17 hours ago

PLickar

Pam Lickar RT @Militarydotcom: In the most violent day of protests, five Guard troops were hit in the head with bricks and one suffered a concussion.… 1 day ago


Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Divert Police Funds to Social Services [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio Says NYC Will Divert Police Funds to Social Services

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced his commitment to “shifting resources” away from the city’s police department.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Health Headlines - 6-8-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 6-8-20

Health Headlines - 6-8-20

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
Another Day Of Peaceful Demonstrations In NYC [Video]

Another Day Of Peaceful Demonstrations In NYC

Tuesday marks 13 days of national protests calling for equality and police reform, and the movement is still going strong. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York