Two Terre Haute men in connection to overnight rape and shooting
Over at wthitv-dot-com.

New for you... police have arrested two people in connection to a friday morning shooting.

It happened in terre haute.

Police say..

They arrested 35-year-old gunner olson..

And..

33-year-old brian donna both of terre haute.

They're facing several charges.

According to police..

Officers responded to a shooting in the 16-hundred block of 6th avenue.

Police found a man had been shot several times.

As of air time..

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police tell us today that before the shooting happened..

The suspects held a female at gunpoint in the 15-hundred block of south 18th street and sexually assaulted her before going to the 6th





