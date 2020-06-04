Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit

Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit

Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday.

Conway G.

Gittens takes a look at the upgrade.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As big cities around the United States, like New York, reopen, more people are heading back to work - and getting back on public transport.

But who wants to step on a packed train in a time of social distancing?

To that end, Google on Monday introduced new features in Google Maps that will allow users to check crowd sizes at train stations before heading out.

An update to Google Maps will also allow transit riders to check if buses are running on full or limited schedules.

The transit alerts will be rolled out in the U.S., United Kingdom, Argentina, France, India and several other countries, according to a company blog post.

And the new features won't be limited to public transport.

Google Maps will also provide details on highway bottle necks and travel restrictions due to health checks at national border crossings between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.



Related news from verified sources

Google Maps using crowdsourced data to help you avoid crowds on public transit

Amid stay at home orders, Google Maps might have become one of your least used applications in recent...
9to5Google - Published

Google Maps adds new COVID-19 alerts as more cities reopen

Google Maps adds new COVID-19 alerts as more cities reopenIllustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google is continuing to build more helpful new features into...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch




Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit... 19 minutes ago

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/rDVHF4JO8I https://t.co/HztJy9pmNV 56 minutes ago

AndroidREDTeam

Juniya Sankara Google Maps update will help commuters plan their social distancing https://t.co/S9aw1P8PdJ 1 hour ago

tech_shout

Technology Shout Google Maps update will help commuters plan their social distance https://t.co/dwpHO1fWZ7 1 hour ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit https://t.co/9vmnq9qmLy https://t.co/DrRuDDjZEG 1 hour ago

slideme

SlideME Market Google Maps update will help commuters plan their social distancing https://t.co/zzyZDQwvLe @slideme https://t.co/bnWpmHb9t8 2 hours ago

kulturAfrica

littérature world & culture RT @MailOnline: Google Maps lets you see when public transport is the busiest to help you avoid crowds https://t.co/FFLzzlj9lq 2 hours ago

VijayPasalkar75

Bibvewadi Pune RT @DailyMail: Google Maps lets you see when public transport is the busiest to help you avoid crowds as Americans head back to work https:… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Criticism Mounts Of Mayor Gimenez’s Decision To Shutdown Public Transit During Protests [Video]

Criticism Mounts Of Mayor Gimenez’s Decision To Shutdown Public Transit During Protests

A day after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez defended his decision to shutdown bus and rail service last weekend throughout all of Miami-Dade County in response to isolated protests in downtown Miami,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:20Published
Steps Taken by Public Transportation Officials Amid Pandemic for Commuters to Return Safely [Video]

Steps Taken by Public Transportation Officials Amid Pandemic for Commuters to Return Safely

Agencies that are responsible for public transportation are used to logistical challenges in getting commuters from point A to point B on time, but Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains how the pandemic..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:18Published
Police Seek Public's Help In Hate Crime Investigation [Video]

Police Seek Public's Help In Hate Crime Investigation

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a hate crime investigation.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:04Published