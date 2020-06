'Lace It Up' virtual running event for kids underway, here's how to sign up

Next year.

The wabash valley road runners kicked off their virtual "lace it up" kids running program this year.

Coaches will post challenges and videos on the group's facebook page.

Running locations for all of the challenges will be up to parents.

Kids who sign up will receive a t-shirt, free entry into an in-person july 4th race and a pizza party.

We will post a registration link over on our website