Deming Park Pool reopens

It's been a it's been a hot monday in the wabash valley today.

And people may be looking for ways to cool off.

The good news is..

You don't have to look too far.

The storm team's chris piper is "live" at deming park.

He has an update on the pool!

//////// < [take live] rondrell, it is downright hot out here today.

Now the pool did close at 5 today, but i was here earlier and the place was very popular.

People of all ages were out here cooling off, and all around just enjoying the pool finally being open.

The pool has put multiple new measures in place.

That's of course, because of covid-19.

Things like signs in the locker rooms reminding you to keep 6 feet between each other.

There are also "x's" taped on the benches, and under the chairs to lay out on.

They have signs that even say that masks are recommended, that's of course, while you're not swimming.

Now stay tuned, because coming up on news 10 at six, i talked with someone, and i got their reaction to all the new safety measures the pool has put into place.

For now, reporting live in deming park, chris piper, storm team 10.

> /////// talk about a talk about a great pool day!

In fact..

The great pool day!

Talk about a talk about a great pool day!

In fact..

The last couple of days have been awesome for swimming!

/////// swimming!

Awesome for days have been last couple of in fact..

The great pool day!

Talk about a talk