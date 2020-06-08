KSI Praises Logan Paul Speech On Black Lives Matter

Peaceful Protest Speech by BLM Leader



Occurred on June, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "Peaceful protest." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago

Former Patriot Brings People Together To Pray For Justice On Boston Common



WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:56 Published 2 days ago