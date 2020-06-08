Olbiston apartments sale on hold

A real estate development company from New York City is buying Olbiston Apartments.

Utica is being sold to a new york city real estate developer for more than a million dollars....(but( federal and state money that will help "exact capital" buy the property...are on hold because of the pandemic.

The sale is under contract according to david longeretta with utica corporation counsel.

After the closing... exact capital plans to gut and remodel olbiston.

If you remember... utica took the current owner to state supreme court over codes violations, including a leaking roof.

--during the remodel, utica city officials say they will help provide temporary housing for the tenants.

