Raw Video: Santa Cruz Sheriff On Killing Of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller,
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart gave an update Monday in the death of Sgt.
Damon Gutzwiller, who was killed in an ambush in Ben Lomond last weekend.
(6/8/20)
