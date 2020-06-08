Huntsville City Schools resume summer athletics

Last week!

Today some students and staff returned to campus for the first time in months!

Summer athletic practice and extracurricular activities re- started.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the school district about precautions it's taking.

As students come back to school to participate in summer workouts and summer school learning...the huntsville city schools spokesperson told me wearing face masks is a priority and taking temperature checks is mandatory upon arrival.

Craig williams, huntsville city schools "we are doing everything we can in order to eliminate a lot of