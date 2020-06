Support rolls in for The Little Bakery after overnight burglary

THE NIAGARA COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE ISLOOKING FOR LEADSAFTER SOMEONESTOLE FROM ABELOVED BAKERY INNIAGARA FALLS.THE BURGLARYDEVASTATED THEOWNERS OF "THELITTLE BAKERY".... BUTAS 7 EYEWITNESSENWS REPORTERJENNA CALLARISHOWS US -- THEY DIDNOT LET IT STOP THEMFROM SERVING THEIRCOMMUNITY.JASON CONTE / LITTLEBAKERY: "IT SICKENSME.

WE DOEVERYTHING WE CANTO SUPPORT THECOMMUNITY AND THISIS HOW WE GETREPAID."THE LITTLE BAKERY INNIAGARA FALLS ISHURTING.SAMANTHA BASSETT /LITTLE BAKERY: "WHYTARGET US?

WHAT DIDWE DO TO DESERVETHAT?"SOMEONE BROKE INTOTHE SHOP ON 19THSTREET OVERNIGHT.EQUIPMENT - RUINED, ASMALL SAFE RIPPEDOUT OF THIS WALL.

ASECURITY CAMERACAPTURED THE WHOLETHING.JASON: "THEY BROKETHE BARS OFF HEREAND THEY WENT INTHAT WAY.

THAT'SWHERE THEY ENTEREDAND THAT'S WHERETHEY EXITED TOO."SHOP OWNERS ANDSTAFF SPENT MOST OFMONDAY MORNINGPICKING UP THEPIECES.

BUT HOURSLATER, THEY WEREBACK IN THE KITCHEN...BECAUSE THIS LITTLESHOP STILL HAS A BIGHEART.JASON: "JUSTBECAUSE OF ONEPERSON, I'M NOTGONNA STOP FOR ALLTHE GOOD PEOPLE ANDALL THE PEOPLE THATRELY ON US."STAND-UP: "IT'S BEEN AROUGH FEW HOURSBUT DESPITEEVERYTHING THATHAPPENEDOVERNIGHT, THELITTLE BAKERY ISDOING WHAT THEY DOBEST -- GIVING BACKAND HELPING OTHERS.SAMANTHA: "THATPERSON THAT MAY NOTHAVE ATE LAST NIGHT,THEY'RE LOOKINGFORWARD TO HAVING AMEAL TODAY.

WE CAN'TTAKE THAT FROMTHEM."A FREE LUNCHGIVEAWAY WENT ON ASSCHEDULED.

A LINE OFPEOPLE WAITING TOEAT AND SHOW THEIRSUPPORT.JESSICA WEBSTER /NIAGARA FALLSRESIDENT: "THEY'REALWAYS HELPINGPEOPLE, FEEDINGPEOPLE, DONATINGTHINGS, IT'S ALMOSTLIKE THEY BROKE INTOA FAMILY MEMBER'SHOUSE.

SO I THINK FORUS TO COME OUT ANDSUPPORT THEM WHENTHEY SUPPORT US, ISPROBABLY THE BESTTHING WE CAN DORIGHT NOW."MONETARY DONATIONSDROPPED OFF LEFTAND RIGHT.

A GO-FUNDME PAGE HAS ALREADYSURPASSED 26-THOUSAND DOLLARS.THE GENEROSITY --OVERWHELMING...BECAUSE AFTER GOINGTHROUGH THE BAD,THIS SHOP ISWITNESSING SO MUCHGOOD."WE'RE THE ONES WHOARE USUALLY GIVINGAND DONATING, AND IDON'T LIKE TO BE THETAKER, BUT IT FEELSGOOD THAT THEY'REBACKING US JUST LIKEWE WOULD BACKTHEM."NEIGHBORS HELPINGNEIGHBORS AND ACOMMUNITY GIVINGBACK TO ONE OF THEIROWN.IN NIAGARA FALLS.."I CAN'T BELIEVE THESUPPORT WE HAVE.IT'S HEARTWARMING."..JENNA CALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.