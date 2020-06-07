Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Leung Has Something To Say About Harry Potter Author

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Katie Leung Has Something To Say About Harry Potter Author
She explains.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Harry Potter star Katie Leung responds to JK Rowling controversy by rallying support for Black trans lives

In the wake of criticism pelting JK Rowling over her comments on trans people this Saturday (June 6),...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement

Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chan in the “Harry Potter” films spoke out about J.K. Rowling’s controversy. According to the HuffPost, she lured people to read her Twitter thread by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy [Video]

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published