Dunkin' Looking To Hire 25,000 Workers Nationwide
The company is launching a national ad campaign.
|Dunkin', a unit of Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , said on Monday its franchisees are seeking to hire up...
|For National Donut Day, the Salvation Army will deliver donuts to healthcare workers and first...
|Employees will have an option for an online college education, too.
Dunkin’ Looks to Add 25,000 U.S. Workers
As the economy begins to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunkin’ announced plans to add as many as 25,000 employees in the U.S.
Dunkin' plans to hire 25,000 employees
Dunkin' said Monday its franchisees are seeking to hire up to 25,000 workers as it prepares for higher demand, with U.S. states reopening after months-long lockdowns. Fred Katayama reports.
