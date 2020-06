Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows

Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old father and black American, died in police custody two weeks ago.

Pressure for sweeping reforms to the U.S. justice system grew in the wake of his death.

Protests have been held in every single state and several countries around the world.

Demonstrators’ anger over the May 25th death is giving way to demanded change.