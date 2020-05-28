Global  

High School Baseball Star Looking To Be In Baseball's Amateur Draft
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:53s - Published
High School Baseball Star Looking To Be In Baseball's Amateur Draft

High School Baseball Star Looking To Be In Baseball's Amateur Draft

Baseball's amateur draft is coming up on Wednesday, and it's going to be a big day for Mount Carmel star Ed Howard.

Cubs take local star Ed Howard with first-round draft pick

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs selected hometown shortstop Ed Howard in the first round of the...
Seattle Times - Published

Torkelson, Martin, Lacy lead list of top MLB draft prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s amateur draft begins Wednesday night with the first of a...
Seattle Times - Published



