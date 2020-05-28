High School Baseball Star Looking To Be In Baseball's Amateur Draft
Baseball's amateur draft is coming up on Wednesday, and it's going to be a big day for Mount Carmel star Ed Howard.
FSU's Van Eyk has high hopes, low expectations for 2020 MLB DraftVan Eyk was drafted out of Steinbrenner High School in the 19th round by the New York Mets in 2017. He didn’t sign opting to go to Florida State. The gamble looks like it will pay off. He’ll likely..
Luke Waddell heading into the MLB draftFORMER LOVELAND HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STANDOUT "LUKE WADDELL" IS HOPEFUL HIS NAME WILL BE CALLED IN THE MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL DRAFT THIS MONTH.
How Cincinnati prep star MaCio Teague is preparing for the NBA DraftBaylor University redshirt junior guard MaCio Teague discussed how he's managed to prepare for the NBA Draft and how the interview process has been with multiple teams this spring.