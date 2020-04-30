Free Fishing Day this Saturday

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is allowing Georgia residents a few days to fish without a license.

This week is national fishing and boating week.

Last saturday and this upcoming saturday... the georgia department of natural resources... is hosting free fishing day.

The hope is to get residents more interested in our state's natural resources.

Free fishing day allows people to fish without a license.

Brandon baker -- a biologist for the d-n-r in fort valley --- says that he hopes the free fishing days ... will *reel people in.

It's a good way to get people introduced and hopefully get people hooked on fishing.

Because if you can get them into fishing then hopefully they'll one day buy a fishing license and money from those lisenses goes into conservation of those water bodies and fisheries.

After this saturday june 12th... the next free fishing day is september 24th.

Dnr encourages people to visit their website g-a-d-n-r dot org... to register for a org... to register for a fishing license.

