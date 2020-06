Billions S05E07 The Limitless Shit Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published 1 week ago Billions S05E07 The Limitless Shit Billions 5x07 "The Limitless Shit" Season 5 Episode 7 Promo trailer - Axe makes big plays with an unconventional source of inspiration. Chuck goes to desperate lengths for family. Tensions rise in Wendyโ€™s relationships. Chuck and Sacker manipulate a past collaborator. Taylor steps up and takes charge. Starring: Damien Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Malin Akerman, Maggie Siff 0

