Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious

Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious

The Trump administration’s $28 billion effort in 2018 and 2019 to compensate farmers for their losses from the administration's trade wars has been criticized as excessive, and favoring states politically important to Republicans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Farmers Get Billions in Virus Aid, and Democrats Are Wary

As the administration sends at least $16 billion in additional subsidies, critics are concerned that...
NYTimes.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Zuckerberg’s Donation of 800K to Several SF Restaurants, Calculated to Average Us Family Donating Over $1 [Video]

Zuckerberg’s Donation of 800K to Several SF Restaurants, Calculated to Average Us Family Donating Over $1

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan’s recent donation of $800,000 to several restaurants in the San Francisco area has been calculated to be the equivalent of an average US family donating over a..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:22Published
Democrats Move Forward With $3-Trillion Relief [Video]

Democrats Move Forward With $3-Trillion Relief

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly moved toward to a $3 trillion Democratic CoronaVirus relief bill. The bill would double the amount of aid approved by Congress to ease the human..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For More Money To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For More Money To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump criticized cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid. According to Reuters, these cities and states are trying to offset large losses from the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published