Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Farmers get billions in coronavirus aid, and Democrats are suspicious
The Trump administration’s $28 billion effort in 2018 and 2019 to compensate farmers for their losses from the administration's trade wars has been criticized as excessive, and favoring states politically important to Republicans.
Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan’s recent donation of $800,000 to several restaurants in the San Francisco area has been calculated to be the equivalent of an average US family donating over a..
President Donald Trump criticized cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid. According to Reuters, these cities and states are trying to offset large losses from the coronavirus..