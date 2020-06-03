Bail for cop charged with Floyd murder upped to $1.25 mln

The bail for Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, had his bail raised to $1.25 million on Monday (June 8).

The bail for Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer accused murdering African-American George Floyd two weeks ago, was been raised by $250,000 to $1.25 million on Monday.

Chauvin made his first court appearance remotely via closed-circuit television wearing an orange jumpsuit and a face mask.

He is accused of 2nd degree murder in the May 25 death of Floyd in Minneapolis by kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank argued that the "severity of the charges" as well as the strength of public opinion made it more likely that Chauvin would flee if set free, Minnesota’s Star Tribune reported.