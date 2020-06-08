Funeral Processions Held For George Floyd Across LA
Four separate symbolic funeral processions were held across the Southland Monday to honor George Floyd.
Four Funeral Processions Being Held For George Floyd Monday Across LAThousands of people were taking part in four separate symbolic funeral processions across the Southland Monday to honor George Floyd, culminating in a memorial service in downtown Los Angeles. Tina..
US Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Systemic Racism in PolicingUS Attorney General Barr Says There
Is No Systemic Racism in Policing President Donald Trump's
Attorney General made the
statement during a Sunday
interview with CBS News. William Barr, Attorney..
Thousands Line Up For George Floyd Viewing In HoustonThousands Line Up For George Floyd Viewing In Houston