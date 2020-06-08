Global  

Funeral Processions Held For George Floyd Across LA

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Four separate symbolic funeral processions were held across the Southland Monday to honor George Floyd.

