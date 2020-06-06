Trump Has Not Addressed Police Brutality

Protesters have taken to the streets in all 50 states and at least 18 countries.

Many Americans are noticing that racism is a pervasive problem, reports Business Insider.

Even congressional lawmakers are now calling for a wave of reforms to law enforcement.

Some localities are moving to defund and disband police departments.

Trump has offered no policy proposals and support towards reforms to policing, however.

He has largely responded on Twitter, condemning calls for defunding police and attacking political rivals.