Related videos from verified sources Conor McGregor among favourites to enter 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle following UFC retirement



Conor McGregor among favourites to enter 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' jungle following UFC retirement The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is a popular choice for this.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:57 Published 10 hours ago