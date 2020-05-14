Global  

Sen. Lindsey Graham has 3 challengers in tomorrow’s primary

Sen. Lindsey Graham has 3 challengers in tomorrow’s primary

Sen. Lindsey Graham has 3 challengers in tomorrow’s primary

Three Republicans are challenging Senator Lindsey Graham for his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Jaime Harrison won’t be on the ballot because he’s the only Democrat in the race.

South Carolina’s Graham taking on 3 Republican challengers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In the next step of a race already on pace to become the most expensive in...
