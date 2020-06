Cyber security tips after NAACP zoom call hacked

WHERE YOU PUT YOUR CAR OR TRUCK!THANKS FOR BEING WITH US, I’MPATRICK NOLAN - JANE MONREAL IOFF THIS WEEK.THE FBI AND THE COLLIER COUNTYSHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE WORKING TOTRACK DOWN SOME HACKERS -- WHOTOOK OVER A ZOOM MEETING LASTWEEK ...HOSTED BY THE COLLIERCOUNTY COUNTY NAACP.AS WE FIRST REPORTED, FOR MORETHAN 10 MINUTES HACKERS POSTEDPORNOGRAPHY, SAID RACIAL SLURSAND IMTAGES AND CLAIMED THATQUOTE "GEORGE FLOYD DESERVED TODIE."ONE OF THE WITNESSES TO THDIGITAL MEETING WAS 4 IN YOURCORNER’S OWN ROCHELLE ALLEYNE.SHE SPOKE WITH AN FGCUCYBERSECURITY EXPERT TO FIND OUT...HOW SOMETHING LIKE THIS CANHAPPEN..AND HOW YOU CAN KEEP ITFROM HAPPENING TO YOU.(109-113)IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE...LAST THURSDAY’S NAACP COLLIERCOUNTY ZOOM MEETING WENT FROMDISCUSSIONS ON GEORGE FLOYD ANDCOMMUNITY POLICING...TO THIS..."George Floyd deserved to die."HACKERS FILLING THE SCREEN,SPEAKERS AND MESSAGING SPACEWITH HATEFUL COMMENTS, RACIALSLURS AND PORN.THE FBI AND COLLIER COUNTYSHERIFF -- WHO WAS ON THAT CALL-- ARE NOW WORKING TO FIND THOBEHIND IT.THOUGH THE HACKERS MAY HAVE LEFTTHEM A BIG CLUE..((should I bleep out person’sname?))"(BLEEP)gave us the code.

I wanteveryone to know that."FGCU CYBER SECURITY EXPERTEUGENE HOYT SAYS WHAT HAPPENIS SOMETHING CALLED "ZOOMBOMBING..." -- HE’S SEENHUNDREDS OF THEM HAPPEN SINCEPEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLDSTARTED WORKING FROM HOME.((Eugene Hoyt//FGCUCybersecurity Expert))"What ended up happening is ahate crime."AS SOMEONE WHO WAS ALSO IN THATLIVE MEETING ... I AM LEFTWONDERING...AMONG OTHERTHINGS... HOW WE CAN ALL PROTECTOURSELVES ON FUTURE ZOOMMEETINGS...HERE’S HOYT’S BIGGEST PIECE OFADVICE...((Eugene Hoyt//FGCUCybersecurity Expert))"Really understand your toolthat you’re using.

Make sureyou’re the one in control, notthe person coming into thesession."HE SAYS THE KEY IS TO USE YOURSETTINGS TO CONTROL WHO IS LETINTO THE MEETING AND WHO ISALLOWED TO TAKE ON "HOST"DUTIES.

HE'S ALSO ASKING THATYOU AVOID GIVING OUT YOURPERSONAL MEETING ID...ESPECIALLYON PUBLIC PLATFORMS.BUT EVEN AFTER ALL OF THAT HEADDS THAT THERE ARE STILL SORISKS...((Eugene Hoyt//FGCUCybersecurity Expert"If someone really wants to getinto a meeting and cause havoc,which they just did, there's notmuch you can do to block it 100percent.IN CAPE CORAL, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE,FOX 4, IYCIYC.