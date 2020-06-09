Utica native dies from coronavirus

New tonight- a georgia police offer who oncealled onea countyome, died county hom died fromcoronavirus.

42-year-old james cornacchia was born in utica, graduated from whitesboro high school, and went to mvcc.

Most recently, he worked for the georgia tech police department.

He was a member there for nearly 20 years.

He leaves behind a wife and three sons- and several other family members.

A go fund me page has been set up, to help with financial costs.

