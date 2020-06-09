Utica native dies from coronavirus

|
New tonight- a georgia police offer who oncealled onea countyome, died county hom died fromcoronavirus.
42-year-old james cornacchia was born in utica, graduated from whitesboro high school, and went to mvcc.
Most recently, he worked for the georgia tech police department.
He was a member there for nearly 20 years.
He leaves behind a wife and three sons- and several other family members.
A go fund me page has been set up, to help with financial costs.
Also new tonight- the ride for missing children
