Major League Baseball makes updated proposal

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
The MLB is still trying to work towards a 2020 season, offering the Players Association an updated proposal this morning.

- moving onto some real - baseball... that still may or - may - not be played... but the m-l-b- still trying to work towards a- 20-20 season... offering the- players association an- updated proposal, this morning.- the owners are now suggesting a- 76-game season... with- players receiving 75 percent, o- their pro-rated - salaries... and possibly eight- playoff teams per league... - according to e-s-p-n.

- this most recent proposal would- end the season, no later than - october 31st... and also- includes a 200-million dollar



