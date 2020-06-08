Protesters Appear To Have Mayor De Blasio's Attention
Another peaceful day of protests were held throughout the streets of New York City on Monday as demonstrators spoke out in favor of defunding the NYPD.
CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to many of them.
