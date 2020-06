CASA SEAT opens its doors to the world

CASA SEAT is opening its doors for the first time and reveals everything it will have to offer after its physical opening, which is scheduled for the coming weeks.

Through an online opening with the participation of SEAT executives, FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen and interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, SEAT is showing the new space, located in the heart of Barcelona on the corner of Paseo de Gracia and Avenida Diagonal.