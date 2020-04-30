Global  

Strength and conditioning coach under investigation for racial bias

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Strength and conditioning coach under investigation for racial bias
Strength and conditioning coach under investigation for racial bias
0
There is a growing demand to root out racism in our society ?

"* and the sports world is no exception.

K?

"*i?*t news three sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us with how the iowa football program is taking action.

Xxx george ?

"* iowa strength and conditioning coach ?

"* chris doyle ?

"* has been accused of unethical behavior or bias based upon race.

A former hawkeye center took to twitter saying black players have been treated unfairly for far too longs.

Doyal is now on administrative leave.

Hawkeyes head football coach ?

"* kirk ferentz ?

"* says that ever sine the allegations were brought to his attention... he's been spending time investigating the situation... including conversations with current and former players.

Ferentz says that a key principle to the program's success is demanding excellence... but there needs to be a distinct line between being demanding and demeaning.xxx the bottom line is we don't want anybody leaving here not feel like this was a good experience and there are a lot of things that come with that you know whether it's in a weight room or on the practice field or anywhere in our building or anywhere where we are together you just never want to have a player feel mistreated or demeaned.

Ferentz says players may have been afraid to have these conversations before now... which is why he's putting a task force into place that will allow players to have more open ?

"* candid thank you kaleb.

Ferentz also says they have been working on opening the culture of the program in recent years ?

"* allowing players to wear





