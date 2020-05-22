Guy Loses Balance While Trying to Show off his own Made T-Shirt and Falls out of Chair
This guy was trying to show off his own made t-shirt.
He climbed on a chair to record himself from a better angle.
Then he tries to put one of his legs on the drawer and lost his balance abruptly falling on the floor.
