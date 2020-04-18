Global  

Two playgrounds set on fire behind Imani Christian Academy
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Two playgrounds set on fire behind Imani Christian Academy
Police are searching for who is responsible for the fires.
Tweets about this

Kerbear_xo

❥🌈Keri.❥🏳️‍🌈 RT @KDKA: Pittsburgh Police are looking for whoever set fire to two playgrounds behind Imani Christian Academy over the weekend. One playgr… 1 day ago

KDKA

KDKA Pittsburgh Police are looking for whoever set fire to two playgrounds behind Imani Christian Academy over the weeke… https://t.co/SsaAK9VVUV 2 days ago

KennethHowardC3

Kᴇɴɴᴇᴛʜ Hᴏᴡᴀʀᴅ Cᴀʟʟᴏᴡᴀʏ Jʀ. RT @KDKA: An overnight fire destroyed one of the playgrounds behind Imani Christian Academy, according to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. ht… 3 days ago

KDKA

KDKA An overnight fire destroyed one of the playgrounds behind Imani Christian Academy, according to the Pittsburgh Bure… https://t.co/g4ILgfFdvl 3 days ago


