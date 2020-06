Kochava Official RT @Applift: For those looking to get started in the app advertising space, @kochavaofficial have put together this fantastic marketer's gu… 7 seconds ago

Sarumi Ming RT @breathejsmile: @saintsitivity Besides it's S's Chinese name "Ming" as in Huang Mingming and MingEr, the word 明 itself is composed of id… 11 seconds ago

Dan Cleary Update this afternoon on behalf of the Government. I am monitoring this every day and I hope that we have clarity r… https://t.co/KGWpISjXHY 15 seconds ago

Rufus Are routines and clarity of expectations helpful? 26 seconds ago

Mike Lowder RT @DKThomp: Now, that chart doesn't make massive police reform unnecessary! It doesn't defeat the argument for defunding elements of polic… 31 seconds ago

Larry Kilbourne RT @MacCocktail: "Maybe that’s enlightenment enough: to know that there is no final resting place of the mind; no moment of smug clarity. P… 32 seconds ago

✿ Ash ✿ BLM - DEFUND THE POLICE RT @OhDionne: the black women you know ARE underpaid and overworked, just for clarity. I say this like every 6 months when this conversatio… 35 seconds ago