Las Vegas City Hall lit up in crimson and gold

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:10s - Published
Las Vegas City Hall lit up in crimson and gold

Las Vegas City Hall lit up in crimson and gold

Las Vegas City Hall lit up in crimson and gold tonight in memory of George Floyd.

IN REMEMBRANCE....OF GEORGE FLOYD.THOSE ARE HIS HIGH SCHOOL'SCOLORS.AND....IT'S PART OF A COUNTRYWIDEEFFORT... BY U-S MAYORS.THE CITY COUNCIL....IN MINNEAPOLIS IS IN FAVOR





