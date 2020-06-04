Las Vegas City Hall lit up in crimson and gold
Las Vegas City Hall lit up in crimson and gold tonight in memory of George Floyd.
IN REMEMBRANCE....OF GEORGE FLOYD.THOSE ARE HIS HIGH SCHOOL'SCOLORS.AND....IT'S PART OF A COUNTRYWIDEEFFORT... BY U-S MAYORS.THE CITY COUNCIL....IN MINNEAPOLIS IS IN FAVOR
Senora Harris After work, I went on a little field trip to Las Vegas City Hall to check out the Jack Yates High School inspired… https://t.co/G3vXdBubH2 4 hours ago
Shea Johnson RT @jamesmschaeffer: At the request of #Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, lights at Las #Vegas City Hall are shown in crimson and gold on ton… 4 hours ago
Mr. E’s in Las Vegas RT @reviewjournal: LIVESTREAM: Las Vegas City Hall lights go crimson and gold for George Floyd → https://t.co/akTJYMWU0V https://t.co/M5HG4… 5 hours ago
Las Vegas Review-Journal LIVESTREAM: Las Vegas City Hall lights go crimson and gold for George Floyd → https://t.co/akTJYMWU0V https://t.co/M5HG40oRSh 8 hours ago
James Schaeffer At the request of #Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, lights at Las #Vegas City Hall are shown in crimson and gold on… https://t.co/ODJEItjyEm 8 hours ago
Tampa's Old City Hall illuminated in honor of George FloydThe City of Tampa honored George Floyd by illuminating Old City Hall in crimson and gold, the colors of his high school Alma mater in Houston.
Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and goldLas Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd.
Protesters start to arrive at Las Vegas City HallProtesters start to arrive at Las Vegas City Hall, as they protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.