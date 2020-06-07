WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:02s - Published 4 hours ago WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News Supreme Court orders all migrants to be transported home in 15 days, asks States and Centre to streamline process; World health Organisation warns coronavirus situation is 'worsening' globally, after Asia and Europe, now Americas most affected; Mumbai, Delhi may have to start testing only hospitalised patients to mitigate surging cases, save resources; L-G reverses Delhi govt order on reserving beds for residents only; Amit Shah admits migrant crisis mismanagement, but asks what opposition did except for interviews and more #Coronavirus #Covid19India #Migrants 0

