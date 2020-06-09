Geography teacher filmed incredibly rare roll cloud over Hadrian's Wall Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 hours ago Geography teacher filmed incredibly rare roll cloud over Hadrian's Wall A trainee teacher captured a rare roll cloud on film which swept over Hadrian's Wall - before triggering an unseasonal SNOW shower. Philip Irwin, 45, and his wife Sarah, 43, were walking their dog Oscar in the sunshine before they spotted the unusual meteorological sight overhead. Known as Helm Bar, the 'roll cloud' formation stretched across the sky above Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland. Footage shows the funnel shape cloud filling half the sky while the other remained blue. The rare phenomenon - caused when opposing moisture densities clash - sparked a sudden snow and hail shower when it swept in last Friday (5/6). The couple were forced to take cover under a section of the 1,892-year-old Roman landmark - which inspired 'The Wall' in Game of Thrones - until the freak storm passed. Philip, from Corbridge, Northumberland, said: "My wife and I were out for a dog walk and we just walked about a mile up a ridge. "Because I am a trainee geography teacher I had just been reading an article about roll clouds. "When I saw it coming towards us, I remembered that they always precede cumulonimbus clouds, which are the thunder and lightning storm clouds. "They are quite a rare phenomena in themselves, roll clouds. I was taking a few pictures these will be useful to us in class. "They are often associated with hail and snow storms, so I figured we had pretty try and found a bit of shelter as it was a really exposed part of the ridge that we were on. "It was really hailing and snowing so we just had to hunker down behind a wall for ten minutes until it passed over. "How they form is the cold air from the cumulonimbus causes a downdraft and that pushes the warm moist air upwards. "The air above and below the airmass causes it to roll because you have two different wind speeds going on and it creates that rolling effect. "I was a little bit worried as there was nowhere to take any refuge. It was quite dramatic but I got some good pictures for the class. "The hail was quite big. We're glad it didn't get any bigger because it was pretty painful and I was just wearing a T-shirt." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A trainee teacher captured a rare roll cloud on film which swept over Hadrian's Wall - before triggering an unseasonal SNOW shower. Philip Irwin, 45, and his wife Sarah, 43, were walking their dog Oscar in the sunshine before they spotted the unusual meteorological sight overhead. Known as Helm Bar, the 'roll cloud' formation stretched across the sky above Hadrian's Wall near Hexham in Northumberland. Footage shows the funnel shape cloud filling half the sky while the other remained blue. The rare phenomenon - caused when opposing moisture densities clash - sparked a sudden snow and hail shower when it swept in last Friday (5/6). The couple were forced to take cover under a section of the 1,892-year-old Roman landmark - which inspired 'The Wall' in Game of Thrones - until the freak storm passed. Philip, from Corbridge, Northumberland, said: "My wife and I were out for a dog walk and we just walked about a mile up a ridge. "Because I am a trainee geography teacher I had just been reading an article about roll clouds. "When I saw it coming towards us, I remembered that they always precede cumulonimbus clouds, which are the thunder and lightning storm clouds. "They are quite a rare phenomena in themselves, roll clouds. I was taking a few pictures these will be useful to us in class. "They are often associated with hail and snow storms, so I figured we had pretty try and found a bit of shelter as it was a really exposed part of the ridge that we were on. "It was really hailing and snowing so we just had to hunker down behind a wall for ten minutes until it passed over. "How they form is the cold air from the cumulonimbus causes a downdraft and that pushes the warm moist air upwards. "The air above and below the airmass causes it to roll because you have two different wind speeds going on and it creates that rolling effect. "I was a little bit worried as there was nowhere to take any refuge. It was quite dramatic but I got some good pictures for the class. "The hail was quite big. We're glad it didn't get any bigger because it was pretty painful and I was just wearing a T-shirt."







Tweets about this