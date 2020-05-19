Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam
Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 35th birthday today.
On her special day her father Anil Kapoor posted a special birthday note for his daughter.
Raj Kundra pens birthday wish for wife Shilpa ShettyActress Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older today. Her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to social media to pen a sweet birthday note for her.
So touching: Sarah Ferguson's reveals her sweet note for Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding daySarah Ferguson shared a sweet message to her daughter Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day.
Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for her parents on their wedding anniversaryOn actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, their actor daughter Sonam Kapoor shared heart warming images of the couple.
#Sonamkapoor, #Anilkapoor