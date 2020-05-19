Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam

Anil Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for daughter Sonam

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

On her special day her father Anil Kapoor posted a special birthday note for his daughter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Raj Kundra pens birthday wish for wife Shilpa Shetty [Video]

Raj Kundra pens birthday wish for wife Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older today. Her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to social media to pen a sweet birthday note for her.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published
So touching: Sarah Ferguson's reveals her sweet note for Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day [Video]

So touching: Sarah Ferguson's reveals her sweet note for Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day

Sarah Ferguson shared a sweet message to her daughter Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for her parents on their wedding anniversary [Video]

Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note for her parents on their wedding anniversary

On actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, their actor daughter Sonam Kapoor shared heart warming images of the couple. #Sonamkapoor, #Anilkapoor

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published