Suspected explosive material found in orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published 2 days ago Suspected explosive material found in orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel found a suspected explosive material in an orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway. Bomb Disposal Squad of Army reached the spot. Further details are awaited. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend