Suspected explosive material found in orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel found a suspected explosive material in an orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway.

Bomb Disposal Squad of Army reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

