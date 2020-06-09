Suspected explosive material found in orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway
Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel found a suspected explosive material in an orchard along Baramulla-Handwara highway.
Bomb Disposal Squad of Army reached the spot.
Further details are awaited.
