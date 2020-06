Girl Does Makeup On Face To Look Like Glamorous Skeleton

This girl put on makeup on her face amazingly, to look like a glamourous skeleton.

After applying base makeup, she did her eye makeup in smoky black with a contrast in the middle.

She later drew patterns on her face with hydro liner in gold and outlined them in black.

She also made huge skeleton teeth around her lips with the same products and applied highlighter and glitter all over.

Her look came out well after all the hard work.