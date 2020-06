'Over 100 BJP workers killed in Bengal since 2014': Amit Shah

Amit Shah addressed a virtual rally and sounded the poll bugle for West Bengal.

He said that over 100 BJP workers have been killed in the state since 2014 and added their sacrifice would be remembered when BJP established 'Sonar Bangla'.

Shah also said that while BJP came to power with a big majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the 18 seats the party won from West Bengal is very important to him.

Watch the full video for all details.