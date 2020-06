New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Celebrates 0 Coronavirus Cases Reported

New Zealand’s health ministry announces it has been 17 days since any new coronavirus case was reported.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she “did a little dance” when she found out.

According to Business Insider, the cases refer specifically to any receiving hospital-level care.

New Zealand's Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said he didn’t dance but did allow himself “a little smile.” Experts say the country’s quick and strict response to the virus contribute to their success.