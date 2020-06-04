Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum'
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum'

John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum'

John Boyega has encouraged fellow protesters to keep up the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement and to focus on change.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Police clash with protesters after Black Lives Matter rally in London

Police clash with protesters after Black Lives Matter rally in London Pockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a...
WorldNews - Published

Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Thousands of miles from the protests that have swept the United States, Black Lives Matter has become...
Reuters - Published

John Cena Matches BTS's Million Dollar Donation To Black Lives Matter

John Cena has committed to donate $1 million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsTamworth Herald




Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum' https://t.co/VItSChrAuk http… 2 days ago

mercyayesha

Mercy Ayesha RT @Nadine_Writes: John Boyega urges people to 'maintain momentum' in pursuit of long-term solutions to racism. https://t.co/Fg3Etf2HeQ 2 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum': https://t.co/zIxEPecUEB #BlackLivesMatter 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of cyclists take over New York City streets in solidarity protest ride [Video]

Thousands of cyclists take over New York City streets in solidarity protest ride

Thousands of cyclists were seen riding through the streets of New York City in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Pentagon war games included squashing domestic insurrection by young activists: report [Video]

Pentagon war games included squashing domestic insurrection by young activists: report

The Pentagon conducted a war game in 2018 that pitted armed forces against a youth uprising dubbed Zbellion.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:07Published
Peaceful Rally for Black Lives at Tulsa's Guthrie Green [Video]

Peaceful Rally for Black Lives at Tulsa's Guthrie Green

Peaceful Rally for Black Lives at Tulsa's Guthrie Green

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:19Published