John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum'
John Boyega has encouraged fellow protesters to keep up the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement and to focus on change.
Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum' https://t.co/VItSChrAuk http… 2 days ago
Mercy Ayesha RT @Nadine_Writes: John Boyega urges people to 'maintain momentum' in pursuit of long-term solutions to racism. https://t.co/Fg3Etf2HeQ 2 days ago
One News Page (United Kingdom) John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum': https://t.co/zIxEPecUEB #BlackLivesMatter 3 days ago
Thousands of cyclists take over New York City streets in solidarity protest rideThousands of cyclists were seen riding through the streets of New York City in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests.
Pentagon war games included squashing domestic insurrection by young activists: reportThe Pentagon conducted a war game in 2018 that pitted armed forces against a youth uprising dubbed Zbellion.
Peaceful Rally for Black Lives at Tulsa's Guthrie GreenPeaceful Rally for Black Lives at Tulsa's Guthrie Green