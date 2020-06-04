Delhi Health Minister claims 50% have no contact, Centre says no community spread | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:58s - Published 2 hours ago Delhi Health Minister claims 50% have no contact, Centre says no community spread | Oneindia News Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outlines number of beds that will be needed by Delhi by July after criticism over reserving hospitals; Centre says no community spread in Delhi even as state Health Minister claims that contacts can't be traced in 50% of cases; Amit Shah warns Mamata Banerjee that Corona Express remark will show her the door from Bengal in next election and more news #Coronavirus #Covid19India #Migrants 0

