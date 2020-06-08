Global  

Hartley Sawyer fired from The Flash over old racist and misogynist tweets

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published
The Flash star Hartley Sawyer has been fired after social media posts he made containing racist and misogynist remarks recently resurfaced.

0
