Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors on three occasions' Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 hour ago Prince Andrew 'offered to help Jeffrey Epstein prosecutors on three occasions' Prince Andrew's lawyers have claimed that he offered to help U.S. prosecutors on "at least three occasions" during their inquiry into late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend