Manchester City's Sterling backs anti-racism protests

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
"I think the protests - it's a great starting point, you know, to start protesting, to get your voice be heard because that's how people are getting their voices heard," soccer international Raheem Sterling told BBC Newsnight, adding that it is time to go beyond debate and start, "implementing change".

Manchester City's England soccer international Raheem Sterling has backed anti-racism protests in Britain after the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests held in London and other British cities following Floyd's death on May 25.

It has sparked demonstrations around the world over police treatment of ethnic minorities.

A white police officer detaining Floyd knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.



