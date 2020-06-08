Quiet morning, then Tropical Depression Cristobal moves in this evening Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:05s - Published 48 minutes ago Quiet morning, then Tropical Depression Cristobal moves in this evening Here comes Tropical Depression Cristobal! It's quiet and mild this morning, but clouds increase through day, the winds start picking up, and rain and storms move in for the evening commute. 0

