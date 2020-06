Kim Kardashian West has described her husband Kanye West as her "king" in a sweet social media message celebrating his 43rd birthday.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian knows the importance of June 8. The high-profile entertainer went...

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Monday (June 9) to celebrate Kanye West's birthday with a...

Obiora Odi Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her 'King' as She Celebrates His 43rd Birthday https://t.co/HOI4Dtdj29 8 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE INFO Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West her ‘King’ as she celebrates his 43rd Birthday Kim Kardashian West has penned down… https://t.co/9gaHXOTYjA 7 hours ago

🔥TayDeep ❷ RT @unkub0b : #HappyBirthdayKanye is the tweet. @KimKardashian "Life wouldn't be the same without you!", Kim Kardashian, the mother of four… 27 minutes ago

LunA' Vee EVERYBODY calls Kim Kardashian a hoe but really she's what every man dreams to have! A LOYAL, LOVING, SUPPORTIVE, A… https://t.co/2kwhPjXJpl 18 minutes ago