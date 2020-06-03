From London to Paris: Hear Stories of Racial Injustice From Protesters in Five Countries
Protests in the US following the death of Geoge Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have been spreading onto the global stage in cities like London, Madrid and Paris.
Protestors explain why they’ve joined the movement.
'Your skin is a weapon'From Los Angeles to London, Madrid and Paris, protesters have told Reuters why they have joined a global wave of demonstrations demanding an end to generational racism and police brutality against..
Star Wars actor John Boyega joins protestsStar Wars actor John Boyega joined protesters in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday (June 3), motivating the crowd with a megaphone to raise awareness for world-wide racial injustice.
France: Police use tear gas against racial injustice protesters as Floyd outrage goes globalProtests in solidarity with the US have spread to several European countries, including France where the death of George Floyd reminded people of the 2016 death of Adama Traoré.View on euronews